Hoda Kotb just revealed who will be her maid of honor

Hoda shared that a close family member will play a key role in her upcoming wedding.
Hoda made a special announcement about her wedding on Thursday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Hoda Kotb has at least one member of her bridal party picked out.

On Thursday, the TODAY anchor revealed that her sister, Hala Kotb, will be her maid of honor at her wedding, and we have a feeling that she'll do an amazing job.

Hoda broke the news during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna's "Unscripted" segment when TODAY social contributor Donna Farizan said a fan was wondering if she would have a maid of honor at her upcoming wedding.

"Yes, I would have a maid of honor. It will be Hala, my sister," she said.

"Of course it would!" Donna said. Jenna got all excited for the wedding at this point and said "Let's go ahead and get married, OK?"

"What is going on? It's so funny that that caught me so off guard," Hoda said.

"I don't mean us (getting married)," Jenna clarified.

Hoda went on to explain that the whole wedding planning process has felt a little strange since she had to postpone her original celebration due to the pandemic.

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird. We're like 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know," she said.

