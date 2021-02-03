Hoda Kotb reveals what her wedding song will be

Hoda Kotb still doesn't know when her postponed wedding with fiancé Joel Schiffman will take place, but she does know what song she wants when it's time for their first dance as husband and wife.

The TODAY co-anchor and fourth hour co-host shared her selection with Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday.

"There's a great wedding song. ... I love Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You,'" she said. "That is such a beautiful, beautiful song. I think that'll be our wedding song."

It's still up in the air whether it will be a band or a DJ playing it.

"I don't know," Hoda said. "I'm not sure who (will play the wedding). I think we were just going to have a DJ."

The couple's wedding was most recently scheduled to be in November 2020, one year after Schiffman popped the question during a tropical vacation, but they decided to postpone it indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenna asked Hoda on Wednesday if they have come up with any concrete, new date for their destination wedding yet.

"I don't know," she said. "We can't fly anywhere, what are we supposed do? It was supposed to be last November. Maybe this November coming up, that's it. Put it on the calendar."

"Just give me something to look forward to," Jenna pleaded, echoing the sentiments of people across the country during the pandemic.

The couple, who have been together for more than seven years, are not stressing about the postponements, instead just enjoying the family time with their two daughters, Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 1.

Hoda initially announced her and Joel's plan to delay the wedding last summer, and a few months later she said she hoped to have a beachside ceremony.

No matter when it is, Hoda is at least hoping for at least "one beautiful moment" and some "drunk dancing."