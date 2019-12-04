Hoda Kotb is spilling some wedding details!

She gave a few hints on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Wednesday about when and where she will tie the knot with fiance Joel Schiffman after announcing last week that he proposed to her after six years together.

"We're going for sooner rather than later because we think, 'Why are we waiting?'" Hoda said.

The two got engaged during a tropical vacation, and that type of setting could also be the site of their nuptials.

"We'll probably do a destination (wedding), I think, but we don't know for sure,'' she said. "We're already getting it together. We just want to do it."

The couple also plan to have a ceremony that includes their daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, the latter of whom joined their growing family when they adopted her in April.

"We said to Haley, 'Mommy and Daddy love each other so we're having a party,''' Hoda said. "She's gonna be in it. And Hope, too."

Jenna Bush Hager suggested putting Hope in a wagon for the ceremony.

"That's kinda cute!" Hoda replied.

Last week, Hoda gave the story behind her beautiful engagement ring, telling People that Joel met with her friend Jennifer Miller, a jeweler, to create the diamond and sapphire ring.

"What touched me so much about this ring is that he thought about it,'' Hoda said. "And he thought about what I might like. He went to (Miller) and they were sharing things back and forth unbeknownst to me. He was giving her ideas."

We can't wait to hear more details about the wedding once the happy couple settle on a date!