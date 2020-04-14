Hoda Kotb may push back wedding date because of coronavirus

Hoda Kotb may be walking down the aisle with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, a little later than she expected.

The TODAY co-anchor revealed to People that she and Joel are considering pushing back their wedding date because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We are literally about to push the button on the save the dates just because ... we kind of have our reservations, we know what we want to do, but who’s to know if it’s going to need to be delayed? So Joel and I have been discussing it," shared Hoda, 55.

Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman have been together since 2013 and share two daughters. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

The couple had planned on tying the knot in a beach wedding. But Hoda said postponing their big day was "small potatoes" compared to what others have been going through. "My friend was telling me that she was at a Zoom funeral the other day, and I almost died inside. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'" she said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"So if you’re planning a celebration, and you’re wondering when it should be, just be lucky you have a celebration to plan," she added.

Besides, Hoda said she "already feel(s) married” to Joel, with whom she shares two daughters, Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, who celebrated her first birthday this week. Hoda called saying "I do" at this point just a "formality."

Hoda and Joel, 62, began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Wall Street event. As TODAY viewers know, Joel popped the question to Hoda during their vacation to Mexico last November.

"We ended up having a little dinner on the beach," Hoda told viewers at the time. "And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'"

"I was totally shocked,'' she added. "He had a good poker face."

Hoda had previously told People that she and Joel planned on having a fun-filled wedding featuring "sand and drinks and a great deejay."

"I'm putting the planning in the hands of professionals,'' she shared. "All I want is Joel, Haley and Hope, and my closest inner circle. I can picture Joel at the end of the aisle and Haley and Hope wondering what's going on."

"Everything's just the backdrop for a beautiful moment,'' she added. "And that's all I want — just one beautiful moment. The rest of it's just drunk dancing."