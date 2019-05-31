Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 2:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

One of the fangirls who was spotted rocking out in the crowd during Thomas Rhett's concert on TODAY Friday looks awfully familiar!

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has been out on maternity leave after adopting her second baby girl last month, paid a surprise visit to Rockefeller Plaza to share some hugs with Savannah Guthrie and smiles with the crowd as she sang along with Rhett during the Citi Concert Series on TODAY.

Hoda looked ready for a concert in her jean jacket as she surprised the TODAY family, who has been missing her during her time away.

She and Savannah shared a big hug as Rhett took the stage.

"The moment you see the one you’ve been missing so much- @hodakotb makes a surprise appearance to see the summer concert!!" Savannah captioned the moment on Instagram.

As Rhett performed his hit song "Look What God Gave Her," Hoda popped up in the crowd to put a smile on everyone's face.

It's Hoda! The crowd during the Thomas Rhett concert was thrilled to get a surprise visit from the TODAY co-anchor. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Oh look, a special guest!" TODAY's Craig Melvin said.

Rhett was also happy to know that Hoda was there and enjoying the show.

"I love her,'' he said.

While she has been away from her TODAY family, Hoda has been having a great time with her newly-expanded family.

She and boyfriend Joel Schiffman just had a great Memorial Day weekend with daughter Haley Joy, 2, and the newest addition to the family, daughter Hope Catherine.

Over the past few weeks, Hoda has shared a series of family photos as she enjoys her time away, soaking up the sun as summer gets underway.

Thanks for the surprise visit Hoda! We can't wait until you're back!