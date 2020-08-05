Hoda Kotb officially postpones her wedding due to the pandemic

Hoda Kotb will be waiting a little longer to say ‘I do’ to her fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The TODAY co-anchor confirmed that she had to “officially postpone” her wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she called the delay a “super bummer” but said it was the best decision because her planned destination wedding “was going to involve people getting on planes.”

She and Joel haven’t picked a new date yet.

“We're just waiting to see what is what with everything,” she told ET.

Hoda added that whenever the wedding takes place, the most important thing is that friends and family will be there to celebrate the special moment.

“It's just like the show,” she said. “I don't care where we do it, as long as we do it.”

Hoda and Joel have been together for more than seven years and have two daughters, Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 1.

The couple had suspected for a while that they would need to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic. But Hoda said she and Joel are not in a huge rush to walk down the aisle because she “already feel(s) married” to her longtime partner and co-parent.

“I’m so happy to say ‘I do’ and I’m also happy to do it whenever we need to, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s a formality now,” she told People in April.

Joel popped the question in November during a tropical vacation.

"We ended up having a little dinner on the beach," she said, growing emotional as she shared the happy news with her TODAY co-hosts. “And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'''

"I was totally shocked,'' she added. "He had a good poker face."