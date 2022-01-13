Watch Hoda and Jenna tackle the polar plunge (sort of)

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager took the plunge (sort of) ... and jumped into freezing cold water wearing only swimsuits.

That's right. They willingly waded into waters near Long Beach, New York, when it was 6 degrees below zero.

In the latest edition of Hoda and Jenna’s Bucket List, the two crossed polar plunge off their list when they took a dip into near-freezing water in Long Beach, NY but some might question Hoda's attempt. TODAY

"It's cold," Jenna said before they ran into the icy waters. "We're a little nervous."

This cold dip is known as the polar plunge and involves racing or walking into frigid water particularly in cold temperatures and diving under an approaching wave. The Polar Bears of Long Beach have been jumping into the water every winter for 24 years to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.

Some of the "bears" bundled up in coats, met Hoda and Jenna at the beach to coach them through their first plunge. They recommended timing it just right, to do it without any footwear, and only to plunge in the presence of a lifeguard.

Hoda and Jenna watched their dives for the first time live Thursday on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

“One of us dove and the other one didn’t.” -@JennaBushHager 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nf5dD9E3Uo — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 13, 2022

Jenna dived head first into the freezing water while Hoda dipped her head in and high-tailed it back to the beach.

"Wait, what?? You didn't dive??" Jenna said to Hoda. "I thought you said we were going to dive together." "All you did was just put your head gently in."

Wiping tears of laughter, Hoda jokingly defended her dip and said she was "all the way soaking wet" at the end of the plunge.

Fans couldn't get enough of the moment on Instagram and had tons to say in the comments.

One person wrote, "I am Hoda in this situation. 😂😂😂."

Another commented, 😂😂😂😂😂 "I'm dying this is so funny."

Some sided with Jenna about Hoda's "dive" into the water.

"I was yelling the same thing about Hoda only dunking her head in compared to Jenna completely diving in," one fan wrote. "It was so funny how Jenna didn’t even realize until watching the segment! Lol!!!!"

While others praised Hoda for going into the water, head first.

"I admire Hoda for going into the cold water and putting her head into it. That is a lot! 😅," one fan wrote.