Hoda and Jenna commend J. Lo for handling a hair extension mishap like a pro on ‘SNL’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager can't stop gushing about Jennifer Lopez's performance on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

"Jennifer Lopez was on 'SNL' and she of course is beyond amazing," Hoda said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Feb. 5. "Something additional happened at this 'SNL' performance that caught a lot of people by surprise."

Hoda and Jenna leaned in close to watch Lopez's performance of "Can't Get Enough (featuring Latto and Redman)," and the pair spotted the moment the singer slyly brushed a portion of her hair extensions off of her head and to the side — mid-song.

"She's snatching out her own hair extension and dropping it on the floor like it's just some trash," Hoda said.

"I love her," Jenna exclaimed.

"Extensions hurt. She probably just felt that come loose and just yanked it," Hoda said. "I like that she was just like, 'Bye.' And just didn't miss a step! Never missed a step."

Lopez performed "Can't Get Enough" and "This is Me... Now" as the musical guest, ahead of the release of her upcoming ninth studio album on Feb. 16. "The Bear" actor Ayo Edebiri hosted the episode.

Jenna commented on how professional Lopez was during her performance, and compared it to how Hoda acted last week when she lost her contact in her eye while hosting their show on Feb. 1 and couldn't read the teleprompter.

"I think I have a contact stuck in my eye, way up here," Hoda said at the time, while pointing to her left eye. "I don’t think I took it out last night and I can’t find it."

Jenna asked if it was a medical emergency.

"It feels like it’s in there," Hoda said. "I’m not kidding. I was going to go to the eye doctor, but I didn’t have time."

After a commercial break, Hoda tried one piece of advice she heard by pulling her eyelid and looking down into a mirror, while Jenna took over the reading duties.

"Oh, wait," Hoda yelled.

"Oh, my God! It came out!" Jenna exclaimed.

Hoda confirmed the cause of the issue was due to having two lenses in at the same time, but Jenna couldn't let the moment pass by without making a pun: "Is she going to be OK? I’m her emergency contact."