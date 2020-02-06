Hoda and Jenna get sweet surprise from their families on 1st live show

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna got off to a rollicking start Thursday when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager debuted their new live show, complete with a studio audience — and some special guests close to their hearts.

After taking their seats to thunderous applause, the duo sat down and thanked the studio audience for joining them before turning their attention to the special men in their lives. That’s right: Hoda’s fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and Jenna’s husband, Henry, were on hand for the inaugural show.

“Look at Joel, just look at him,” Hoda said, as the audience cheered.

She then made sure to mention how Joel cleared his schedule to be on hand for the special occasion.

“You know when everyone’s busy in life, they’re busy and Joel had a really, really, really super busy day at work, so I didn’t even ask him to come,” Hoda explained. “I said, you know what, I’m just gonna say, you know, I’m not gonna bring it up ‘cause I don’t want him to feel bad and have him say he can’t come, so I didn’t bring it up. And then I sent him a text ‘cause he was at work. I said, ‘Hey, if you wanna come any Thursday’ and he said, ‘How about this Thursday? I’m so glad you asked,’” causing the audience to uniformly say “Aww.”

He then blew her a kiss.

Hoda and Jenna's families surprised them for their big day. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Henry also got a special shoutout from Jenna.

“Henry, you came, too, and you know what? My mom calls Henry the saint, which that sort of implies that I’m not easy to be married to, but Hank, I love ya. So thanks for coming,” Jenna said.

“We are so happy,” both Jenna and Hoda said.

The significant others weren’t done with their show of support, though. Joel and Henry walked up to the table to surprise Hoda and Jenna with some flowers, again eliciting approval from the audience.

“That’s so sweet,” said Jenna.

“Henry just wanted to know if he got his credit for Valentine’s Day,” Hoda joked. “So, yes you did, Henry Hager. You did.”

Hoda was joined by Joel and daughter Haley at the end of the show. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

As the episode drew to a close, Hoda and Jenna also got a thrill when their kids, each carrying a flower, ran onto the stage with their dads in tow.

Jenna gave a big hug to daughters Mila and Poppy, while baby Hal did not appear.

Jenna's kids were so happy for her! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Hoda, meanwhile, picked up Haley. Baby Hope was not on hand.

"I love you, babe," Hoda said.