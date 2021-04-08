Hoda and Jenna get emotional celebrating their show's 2nd anniversary

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrated two years together on the fourth hour of TODAY with some champagne, some heartfelt words and some tears.

The co-hosts got emotional Thursday as they marked two years since they first came together on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna after former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford said goodbye to the show in 2019.

"I just want to thank you so much for your generosity and your friendship to me," a teary Jenna said. "This show is so fun, but having you as a positive force means really the world."

"You do all the things in life that are precious and perfect," an equally emotional Hoda told Jenna.

In just their first two years, Hoda adopted a second child, her daughter Hope, while Jenna gave birth to her third child, son Hal.

After starting the show with their dream guest, Oprah Winfrey, they enjoyed time with a studio audience before having to do the show with no fans due to the pandemic. They now look forward to getting back in front of TODAY fans someday soon.

Cheers to two years!