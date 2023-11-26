Hoda Kota wishes her ‘cover girl’ Jenna Bush Hager a happy birthday

Jenna Bush Hager got plenty of love from her TODAY family on her birthday over the weekend.

Nov. 25 marked Jenna and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush's 42nd birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Jenna got a shoutout from her TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Hoda Kotb on Instagram.

Hoda shared a selfie on her feed Saturday, though most of her face was obstructed by a copy of People magazine from August which featured Jenna front and center on the cover.

“Happy birthday to my cover girl!!” Hoda wrote in the caption. “I love you @jennabhager.”

Savannah Guthrie also marked Jenna’s birthday with a sweet post on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the duo giving a smile for the camera.

In the caption, Savannah added, “happy birthday to this sparkly swizzly marvel of a human.”

Jenna also took a moment out of her Saturday to celebrate her twin sister on social media, posting several snaps on Instagram of the duo out for dinner.

In the first snap, Jenna and Barbara both donned similar black dresses at the dinner table. They appeared to be looking down at the cupcakes in front of them, both of which had a lit candle placed in the center. The last photo of the post captured a hug between the sisters, with Jenna's arms wrapped around Barbara’s waist as they both smiled for the photo.

“What a wonderful gift it is to be partners in all with this sissy who I love with my whole heart,” Jenna wrote of her sister in the caption. “Happiest birthday to the brightest light, @barbara.p.bush! Let’s write another book so we can go on tour. I love you so.”

The TODAY With Hoda & Jenna co-hosts know how to celebrate each other’s birthdays in a special way.

Back in August, Jenna wrote on Instagram that Hoda had the tendency to “make my life more joyful every, single day” alongside a snap of the duo hugging on set.

They also got to celebrate the occasion at a birthday party the night before, recounting the experience when Hoda called in to TODAY to chat with Jenna and guest host Justin Sylvester.

“So Jenna, I just want to say one thing…We had the best dinner on you. Sorry about the bill,” Hoda said.

While Jenna shrugged off the bill, she did have one complaint — Hoda leaving her own birthday party early before they even got to serve dessert.

“You Houdini’ed on your own birthday party,” Jenna said, to which Hoda replied, “That’s exactly how we do.”