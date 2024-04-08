Five years and counting!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are celebrating their fifth anniversary of co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

The duo shared some sweet words with one another — and got pretty emotional! — during their chat on April 8.

“It feels so profound to sit next to somebody who exudes joy no matter what you have going on,” Jenna said to Hoda.

“We're an us, which is big,” Hoda tearfully responded, elaborating on how their bond has grown from colleagues to dear friends.

“A lot of times friendships don't grow. ... Not ours. Every day it's something different,” Hoda said, adding Jenna has also helped “heal” her during their time together.

They also shared the news that they would be lighting the Empire State Building.

Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda & Jenna with a new song

Fourth hour favorite Meghan Trainor, who also joined the co-hosts during their first live show in 2020, had a new video message — and song — for Hoda and Jenna to celebrate their anniversary.

“I'm writing a song, I'm recording it tomorrow,” she said, pointing to her head and adding, “It's already right here, I got it.”

“I love you girls so much,” she continued. “The best part of my New York trips is when I get to see you.”

Hoda and Jenna then got a taste of the new song as it played over the speaker.

“You better start your day/ Hoda and Jenna, Hoda and Jenna/ It's the only way, Hoda and Jenna, Hoda and Jenna/ They make you feel like everything's OK and put a smile up on your face/ Let's celebrate — Hoda and Jenna.”

“Is that our new jingle?” Jenna asked, adding she planned to use it as her ringtone.

Hoda & Jenna look back at 5 years of fun

“When something works, it works, and time flies,” Hoda said during a taped interview on the fourth hour. “We blinked and it was five.”

“It’s just been the most fun five years of my life,” Jenna added.

It’s been an eventful five years on and off the screen for Hoda and Jenna, who both welcomed new babies within their first year of co-hosting the show.

Hoda shared the news she adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine, in April 2019. She is also mom to Haley Joy, 7.

After Hoda returned from maternity leave, Jenna announced the arrival of her third child, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, in August 2019. Jenna also shares two daughters, Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, with husband Henry Hager.

Hoda and Jenna looked back on some of their favorite co-hosting memories over the years.

Jenna said she would “never forget” the time in February 2020 when she surprised Hoda with one of her dream guests, Oprah Winfrey.

“Often we’re just pinching ourselves, going, 'Oh, my gosh, there’s so-and-so,'” Hoda said, looking back on the guests she and Jenna have had on the show over the years.

Hoda also said she has loved helping people on the show, including surprising students in need with college scholarships.

“Our show is a gift to us, so all we can do is keep giving it all away,” she said.

Hoda also looked back on the fun adventures she’s had with Jenna over the years, including taking a polar plunge into the freezing ocean in early 2022 — although Jenna still has some thoughts on Hoda’s attempt.

“Nobody can forget the polar plunge,” Jenna said. “When Hoda deceived me that one fateful January day.”

The co-hosts also looked back on the time they dropped a holiday single, “Carefree Christmas,” in 2023.

“We dropped ‘Carefree Christmas,’ and then we charted,” Jenna said.

“Two horrible singers had the moxie to do something,” Hoda chimed in. “Who cares if it bombs, but it’s a blast trying.”

The pair finished by reflecting on their close bond, which only continues to grow.

“Jenna has become my closest friend in adulthood that I didn’t know that I needed,” Hoda said, while Jenna described sitting next to Hoda every morning as “the best, best privilege.”

“I see Hoda and I sitting right there together for the next five years, growing together, learning together, doing more wild and fun things for the very first time together,” Jenna said.

“Girl, we just need to hold on to the toboggan and ride the train,” Hoda added. “Jenna Bush Hager, five more years. Oh, my God, I can picture it, and it’s going to be a fun ride.”