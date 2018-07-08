Hoda Kotb gets a surprise visit at book signing ... from Joe and Jill Biden!

share tweet pin email

TODAY achor Hoda Kotb was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support at her book signing on Saturday, where hundreds lined up to meet her. But she was shocked when she got a special visit from former vice president Joe Biden and Jill Biden.

Click the arrow on the post to see all the photos.

The "I've Loved You Since Forever" author was at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth, Delaware, signing books and posing for photos with fans, when she looked up and saw two special fans.

It was the Bidens, with a bouquet of beautiful hydrangeas in tow.

@hodakotb / Twitter

In the last photo from Hoda's post, Hoda's mother, Sami, smiles with her daughter and the Bidens. She owns a home in Rehoboth Beach and is no stranger to the beach town where the Bidens can often be seen.

That surprise visit topped off a day of fun and bonding with TODAY fans. All 500 copies of the book made available for the signing were sold out before the event even began.

"I've Loved You Since Forever," which published in March of this year, was inspired by Kotb's adoption of her daughter, Haley Joy. The 53 year-old became a first-time mother after adopting Haley last year and says that becoming a parent totally changed her perspective on life. The book's title was a phrase she wrote in her journal long before she had even met her daughter, who she is raising with partner Joel Schiffman.

“When I was waiting for you, hoping for you, wishing for you, I wrote down, ‘I've loved you since forever,’ because I loved you before you were born. And we were going to find each other,” she said.