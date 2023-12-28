Hoda responds to fans who traveled 2,800 miles to see her and Savannah — on their day off

TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have some committed fans.

On the TODAY Plaza outside Studio 1A at New York City's Rockefeller Center on Dec. 27, five family members donned sweatshirts that read, “I travelled 2,800 miles to see Hoda and Savannah.”

The mix of bright blue and pink clothing also showcased the smiling faces of the morning-show duo. But there was a slight hiccup: Hoda and Savannah happened to be on vacation for the holidays.

NBC News' Jacob Soboroff, who was filling in on Wednesday morning, made sure the fans still got to send a shoutout on the air.

Running over to the family, Jacob told them, “I am so, so sorry. Their sweatshirts say, ‘I travelled 2,800 miles to see Hoda and Savannah,’ and all they got was us.”

Remaining positive, the California family said they were still having a good time on their second trip to New York City. They then waved to the camera, wishing Savannah a happy birthday.

Giving Hoda some love too, one of them added, “Thank you, Hoda,” with a big smile.

Hoda shared a picture of one of the family members to her Instagram, apologizing for missing them Wednesday morning.

“Oh no!! So sorry we missed you! Thank you for coming! The sweatshirt is next level!” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Jacob commented on her post, “he says hi!”

Sharing the video on his own page, Jacob wrote, “So sorry to this California family who travelled 2,800 miles to meet @hodakotb and @savannahguthrie today… and all they got was a conversation with your trusty fill-in,” adding a wincing emoji.

He continued, “We were thrilled to meet them and I’m happy they they got to say hi to their favorites this morning!”