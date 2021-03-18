Hoda explains why she and fiancé Joel decided they will get married

Hoda Kotb respects the long and happy relationship Hollywood stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have enjoyed despite never marrying — but for Hoda and fiancé Joel Schiffman, that walk down the aisle will mean a lot.

Hoda, 56, and co-host Jenna Bush Hager celebrated Russell's 70th birthday this week during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, while also marveling over his and Hawn's 38-year romance. The famous couple have often said the key to their relationship is the fact that they've never tied the knot.

When it comes to her own life, Hoda said she and Schiffman believe their upcoming marriage will allow them and their daughters, Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 1, to feel even more like one big happy family.

"With our family, there are a lot of things that are unusual about our grouping and I think that's it's good to have all those things in order," Hoda shared.

"I think everyone makes their own choice, but you have so many things to explain, like, 'That's my mom and dad. They're not married. We're adopted. They're old.' There's a lot to talk about," she added, laughing.

Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman have been together for more than seven years. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Marrying Schiffman, 62, she added, is "the one last thing" she would like to do to make her family feel complete.

In November, Hoda opened up about being forced to postpone her nuptials — twice — during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple's original plan was to say "I do" at a beachside ceremony in August. They set a second date for a weekend in November, one year after Schiffman popped the question. But that date was also later nixed.

Though she's excited to wed one day, Hoda said life at home with her businessman fiancé and their daughters brings her all the happiness she could ever want. (In October, Hoda revealed that she and Schiffman had filled out paperwork to adopt a third child.)

"I'm going to be really happy to get married, and I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our things," Hoda said in November.

Though the couple, who have been together for more than seven years, are still unsure when their wedding will take place, they've already chosen the first song they'll dance to as husband and wife.

"There's a great wedding song. ... I love Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You,'" Hoda shared last month while on the air.

"That is such a beautiful, beautiful song. I think that'll be our wedding song."