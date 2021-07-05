Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer celebrate July 4th together — see the pics

Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer celebrated July Fourth together with their families and the pics they posted on Instagram are too cute.

"Happy 4th of July!!! Way better than last year!" Dylan posted along with a sweet picture of Calvin, 4, wearing an orange sweatshirt and Haley Joy, 4, decked out in patriotic garb including a star necklace and a t-shirt with stars. Both cute kids had on stars and stripes sunglasses and looked excited to be together. In a group picture of both families, we see Hoda holding Hope Catherine, 2, with fiancé Joel Schiffman and Dylan with husband Brian Fichera and their little one, Ollie, 18 months.

"Happy 4th of July! I love the friendship both families have with each other," posted one fan.

"Look at those faces!!!" commented another fan. "Those kiddos will be such good friends!!!"

"Cal and Haley are adorable," wrote another person.

The two families love attending each other's celebrations and Hoda even suspected Dreyer was pregnant with her third child before she announced it on TODAY, as she had seen her over the previous weekend.

Hoda also posted a group picture of both families on her Instagram.

"Happy 4th!🇺🇸" she simply captioned the photo.

With vaccines now more widespread, the return to traditional celebrations was felt throughout the TODAY family.

Kristen Welker was having a sweet Fourth of July with newborn Margot Lane. The NBC News White House correspondent shared an adorable picture on Instagram of her, her daughter and husband John Hughes in matching patriotic outfits.

"Wishing everyone a safe and happy 4th of July!" the new mom posted.

"Perfect," NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle commented.

Al Roker was happy to be celebrating July Fourth with friends and family again. He posted a big group picture showing off his fun outdoor celebration.

"What a fun #july4 to be with #familyandfriends," he posted, adding the hashtag #vaxxedandrelaxed

Sheinelle Jones said on Instagram that she had to be up early the next day, so she was starting the party early with some serious grilling.

In her reel, we got to see an amazing barbecue spread featuring corn on the cob, asparagus and salmon set to the tune, "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

Meanwhile, NBC News correspondent Hallie Jackson was spending some fun time with 16-month old daughter Monroe, aka "Ro."

"Crushing that American tomato like a total 🇺🇸 boss," Jackson captioned a cute pic of Ro biting into a huge tomato and wearing a Washington Nationals baseball cap to match her mom's.