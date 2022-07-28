Hoda and Jenna weigh in on man’s viral note saying fiancée ‘isn’t the most beautiful’

An unconventional compliment a man gave his fiancée on social media has gone viral.

Earlier this week, writer Solomon Buchi shared a beautiful photo of himself hugging his fiancée, Adéọlá Àríkẹ́, on Instagram, along with a few more pics.

Although the snaps are adorable, social media users couldn't get over the caption.

Solomon Buchi and his fiancée, Adéọlá Àríkẹ́, pose for a picture together on Instagram. @solomon_buchi via Instagram

Buchi wrote, "You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I’ve chosen to never find perfection in anyone else. I put my gaze on you, and with that commitment, we would mold ourselves for ourselves. Our perfection is in our commitment."

He added, "Stating that you’re not the most beautiful/intelligent might sound like it’s not a compliment, yeah? But it’s a realistic base for real love. Acknowledging that my woman isn’t the best, but I’m not looking for the best. I was looking for you and I found you."

"There’s no best, there is just someone you choose and see the best in them. This to me is the real love. Not the one that consoles itself in the faux reality that their partner is the most good looking, most intelligent, most successful person in the world. That’s disingenuous and doesn’t give room for love to thrive," Buchi added. "My love for you isn’t about you being the best, it’s about you being you. There’s just no other you."

Buchi concluded his note by telling his fiancée that he loves her, misses her and is only committed to her.

After Instagram users saw his post, it instantly went viral. Buchi later turned off the comments on his post.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weighed in with their opinions about Buchi's post on Thursday's episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna and said that though they understand where Bucchi is coming from, it still didn't sound right.

"We don't even really know what to say but I get what he's saying," Jenna said. "And we all know that we're not supermodels. But at the same time, isn't it like, beauty is in the eye of the beholder?"

"Yeah," Hoda agreed, and she compared Buchi's message to how she sees unconditional love in relationships.

"If you were to ask a mother to look at her child and ask if that child is the most amazing or beautiful child, any mother would pass a lie detector test if they really believed it because that's what's inside," she said.

Hoda Kotb (L) and Jenna Bush Hager on "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

However, Hoda did understand what Buchi was trying to say about his partner's features because nothing really lasts forever.

"If you love someone for their looks, after years that will change and if you love someone just for their brain, that's another part that will — after a while anything tires, but I guess it has to be more than that," she said.

"And it is," Jenna agreed.

After his post went viral, Buchi shared a number of tweets and said that he was not going to apologize for what he wrote to his fiancée, even though people dug up old tweets from him where he said that his lover will always be the "most beautiful woman" in his eyes and that he shouldn't call another woman "more beautiful" than her.

In response, Buchi said that he has evolved since then.

"Experience can make you see gray areas," he said. "You cannot shame me for outgrowing an old ideology."