Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are weighing in on the silent treatment.

On the April 3 episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, the co-anchors shared their thoughts about using the technique on people they love after reflecting on Harvard professor Author C. Brooks' story about the silent treatment in The Atlantic.

In his article, he explained how detrimental it can be to stonewall a person and why people should avoid doing it at all costs in interpersonal relationships.

"He teaches happiness at Harvard. It's one of the most sought-after courses, but he does write about how the silent treatment is bad," Hoda said of Brooks.

Hoda noted that those who use the silent treatment often halt communication with someone they know to "avoid conflict while also causing pain" in a relationship.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about using the silent treatment in their relationships on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

While discussing the topic, Jenna said she can sometimes be guilty of stonewalling her husband, Henry Chase Hager, when she's mad.

"Mine aren't dramatic. I’m not like, I'm not talking to you for four days. I’ve never been that way," she said. "But there have been times where I’ve been a little grumpy at Henry and I’ve been putting the dishes in the dishwasher, and I hear him say, 'Honey, I’m home.' And I’m just kind of grumpy. It’s not like I don’t talk to him the whole night. I do. But, I pretend like I don’t hear the honey, I’m home, which is rude."

However, Hoda emphasized to her co-host and it's OK to need some time for yourself.

"Sometimes, you need a second," she said. "It's OK. But I do think the people who apply the silent treatment — that's a terrible way to fight. And I used to do some silent treatment stuff and I don't know if I was conscious of it."

Hoda explained that she would sometimes tell people that she needed a minute to get herself together, but noted that she didn't like to use the silent treatment in general.

"It is actually really cruel," she said.

The mom of two said the best way to tell someone that you need some time to yourself is to "be brave enough to have a conversation to say, 'Look that hurt my feelings. I'm actually not really in the mood to have a great discussion about it now.'"