Happy Hal-idays! Hoda and Jenna reveal their cute holiday cards

Sign up for our newsletter

There are two cute additions to Hoda and Jenna's holiday cards this year!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager revealed their family Christmas cards on TODAY Thursday as they celebrate a joyous year in which Hoda adopted a second baby girl, Hope Catherine, and Jenna gave birth to her third child, 4-month-old son Hal.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The front of Jenna's Christmas card features baby Hal along with his older sisters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4, and the message, "How wonderful life is now that you're in the world. Happy Hal-idays!"

Jenna's Christmas card wishes everyone "Happy Hal-idays" in honor of her family's newest addition, her baby son Hal. Nathan Congleton

The back of the card is a sweet family photo of Jenna and husband Henry Hager on a New York City rooftop with the a very-Jenna message of, "All is not calm but all is bright!"

The sweet pictures were taken by TODAY photographer Nate Congleton, whom Jenna said dealt with a chaotic scene.

"Our kids were flashing each other at that moment, punching each other,'' Jenna joked about the family picture. "Poor 'Photo Nate' was there for it all."

Hoda is wishing everyone a Happy New Year with a sweet family photo from Halloween. Hoda Kotb

Hoda's card is more of a New Year's theme with the message, "Celebrate 2020!"

The picture is a Sesame Street-themed family shot from Halloween of Hoda and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, with Hope and their 2-year-old daughter, Haley.

"We didn't make it on time for our Christmas card, so I just thought, 'Let's just combine all holidays,''' Hoda said.