Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced they will be doing shows with a live audience!Nathan Congleton / TODAY

If you've ever wanted to experience the fun of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in person, now you can!

Hoda and Jenna are launching shows with a live audience!

Jan. 16, 202005:54

Hoda and Jenna announced on Thursday that the fourth hour will now have a live audience, and you can be a part of it.

Here's everything you need to know.

The next live show is Thursday, Feb. 6

When are the live shows?

The live tapings of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna will happen on Thursdays starting Feb. 6.

Where should I go, and what time should I arrive for the taping I have tickets to?

All of this information will be listed on your tickets, which you can get here.

