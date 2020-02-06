Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had a party on Thursday, and all their friends were invited for their very first show with a live studio audience!

Hoda and Jenna's families surprised them for their big day. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The ladies were giving out high-fives, hugs, T-shirts and more throughout the hour! The audiences will now be a regular part of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursdays and Fridays.

If you get tickets to the show, Hoda and Jenna may just give you a hug! TODAY

With a drumroll from Questlove of The Roots, Hoda and Jenna entered the studio to loud cheers from an audience rooting them on with purple and red pompoms for their big moment.

"This may seem weird at home - we're weeping,'' an emotional Hoda said to start the show. "This is kind of a big day for us."

Hoda recently said that her and Joel's daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, will play special parts in the wedding. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Jenna said Hoda told her beforehand that it was like their wedding day, so it was fitting that Hoda's fiancé, Joel Schiffman, was in the audience along with Jenna's husband, Henry Hager.

"Joel, we're practicing for you!" Jenna said.

Hoda made sure to soak in the atmosphere.

One woman in the audience had the sweetest reaction to meeting Hoda. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Sometimes, you just need to just take one second and just literally sit in the moment,'' she said. "Do you all mind if for like 10 seconds, we just marvel at your awesomeness!"

We’ve got DJ @marjorie spinning the hottest tunes for us all month long!🎶 pic.twitter.com/9Ifu34n6er — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 6, 2020

The ladies also introduced their new DJ, Marjorie Gubelmann, better known as DJ Mad Marj. She is a 50-year-old mom of a teenager who has DJed some of the hottest parties in New York City for years and opened for acts like Katy Perry and Cardi B after becoming a DJ later in her career.

Hoda and Jenna also got cheers for their first show before a live studio audience from Bravo's Andy Cohen, the host of "Watch What Happens Live," and pop star and talk show host Kelly Clarkson. They also got an in-studio surprise from another music star, Meghan Trainor.

What an unexpected treat from one of Hoda and Jenna's favorite people! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

However, the best moment of the show happened in the last few minutes when Hoda and Jenna's daughters, Mila, Poppy and Haley, ran out onstage and surprised them.

Congrats on your first big show, ladies!