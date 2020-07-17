Hoda and Al make appearances in the '30 Rock' reunion special

We love a good cameo and TODAY’s own Hoda Kotb and Al Roker pulled off a fun one on Thursday.

The two TODAY talents popped into a few (fake) video conferences with all kinds of celebrities as part of the "30 Rock" reunion special. Hoda got to play Zoom charades with the likes of Andy Samberg, Mario Lopez, Andy Cohen, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, among others.

Hoda correctly guesses "The Voice" during a video conference game of charades in the "30 Rock" reunion special. NBC

“Mr. Alfredo Roker” — not his real name, by the way — joined a different video call as part of a Kenneth Parcell plot with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Parcell, played by Jack McBrayer, pops Johnson and Al onto a call and hilarity ensues.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and TODAY's Al Roker make an appearance in the reunion episode of "30 Rock" on July 16, 2020. NBC

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said “30 Rock” executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

A screen grab from the special. NBC / NBC

The reunion of the show, which ended in 2013, doubled as an upfront special for NBCUniversal. At one point, Parcell unveils the upcoming slate of shows, including “SNL” alum Kenan Thompson’s “The Kenan Show,” a show based on Johnson’s life called “Young Rock,” and the much anticipated “Law & Order: Organized Crime” spinoff starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

The “30 Rock” special also touted the network’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

Peacock is owned by TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

If you didn't get a chance to watch, NBC will post the special on NBC.com, Peacock, and other cable video-on-demand platforms on Friday morning. The special is also slated to re-air on USA, SyFy, Bravo, Oxygen, E! and CNBC on Friday.