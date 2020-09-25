'Hocus Pocus' cast to reunite for virtual Halloween special — here's what we know

The Sanderson sisters are getting back in the gig and ready to put a spell on you, just in time for Halloween.

"Hocus Pocus" stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reunite for a Halloween virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020 for a good cause: Midler's nonprofit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP).

"Every year, the New York social calendar in October culminates with Midler's annual 'Hulaween' costume gala, a star-studded fundraiser to benefit NYRP," a statement said. "This year, due to COVID-19, the event will go virtual, welcoming fans of all ages around the world to attend."

The night will be called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," and is promised to be one of the "hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."

Virtual event tickets are priced at $10, and will benefit NYRP, an organization that Midler began back in 1995 to help preserve open green spaces in New York City.

"NYRP believes that access to nature is a fundamental right of every New Yorker and partners with local communities, public agencies, and the private sector to transform and activate open spaces," the organization's mission says. "This sustained partnership with communities promotes strong social ties and collective action in all five boroughs to make a safer, healthier, greener and more resilient."

The "Hocus Pocus" reunion on Oct. 30 may not be the last time we see the three witches reunited.

Last year, TODAY confirmed that Disney+ had hired writers to revisit the 1993 Halloween cult comedy. According to Variety, Disney was hoping that the lead actors will get involved with the new iteration.

In 2016, Midler told TODAY, "I'm flawless in that movie." And last year, for the film's 25th anniversary, Parker told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't think any of us who were making it at the time thought 'Hocus Pocus' would have such a long life. People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it's wonderful."