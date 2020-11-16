Hillsong announces probe into NYC church after firing of star pastor Carl Lentz

Hillsong is investigating its New York City branch after Carl Lentz, mega-church pastor and one-time spiritual adviser to Justin Bieber, was let go last week for his alleged “moral failures.”

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong, made the announcement in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

“We are launching an independent investigation into the inner workings of Hillsong NYC/East Coast,” Houston said. “We need a solid foundation for a fresh start and new beginning. The best is yet to come.”

A spokesperson for Hillsong Church told NBC News in an email that the decision to investigate the New York City location came after hearing from “a number of people about their experiences and concerns.”

“It is important that we establish the truth and then do everything we can to ensure our church is both a safe place and one that seeks to glorify God in all that we say and do,” the organization said in a statement.

Hillsong said a New York-based legal firm, which they did not identify, was conducting “an in-depth review” of the church.

Following the findings of the investigation, the organization said it would “take whatever actions are deemed necessary to right the wrongs and see Hillsong East Coast move forward in a way that enables many more people to find hope in Jesus.”

Pastor Carl Lentz, center, leads a Hillsong NYC Church service at Irving Plaza in New York. With its concert-like atmosphere and appeal to a younger demographic, his congregation, Hillsong NYC, is one of the fastest growing evangelical churches in the city. Tina Fineberg / AP

It's unclear whether the investigation centers on Lentz, who did not immediately return NBC News request for comment.

At the time of Lentz’s firing, Houston said in an online statement that the decision was made “following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

Lentz, 41, started serving the first Hillsong East Coast church, Hillsong NYC, a decade ago with Houston’s son, Religion News Services reported.

Houston did not specify what led to his departure, but Lentz revealed in an Instagram post that he was unfaithful in his marriage.

“When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate. That it honors the church, and that it honors God,” Lentz wrote, pictured with his wife and children. “When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld.”

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that," he said.

In his post, Lentz said he was working on rebuilding the trust of his wife and children and asked for forgiveness from his followers.

“I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process,” he said.

Justin Bieber and Carl Lentz attend 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game at Madison Square Garden on August 13, 2017 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

Hillsong has drawn a small crowd of celebrities, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey and Justin Bieber — the latter of whom Lentz baptized in NBA player Tyson Chandler’s bathtub.

The Sydney-based mega-church was founded in 1983 and has since expanded to locations in more than 20 countries. In addition to New York, Hillsong has multiple branches across the United States, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Texas.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.