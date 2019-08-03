After one year of marriage, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are splitting up.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” their representatives Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire confirmed in a statement to TODAY. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The DJ and fashion blogger got engaged on May 4, 2016 and they married in an intimate ceremony last June in Indonesia, where Jenner had proposed.

The couple currently appear in the first season of “The Hills” reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

During this season, the couple has fought over various issues, including the California wildfires, which threatened the safety of their home in Malibu.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” stars original members of "The Hills" including Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port with special appearances by Jennifer Delgado, Kaitlynn Carter, and Ashley Wahler.

New cast members include former “The O.C.” star Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

The reboot of the mid-2000s MTV classic follows the lives of both original cast members and newcomers as they navigate their personal and professional journeys in Los Angeles.