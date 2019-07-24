Stephanie Pratt isn't mincing words about how much she didn't enjoy shooting the drama-filled first season of "The Hills: New Beginnings."

The reality TV star, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a scathing rant about her castmates — including her "evil" brother, Spencer Pratt, 35, and his "hideous" wife, Heidi Montag, 32.

"Drama follows me ... lolz. ... I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist," Stephanie wrote next to a pic of her from the MTV revival.

"Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here," added the star, who revealed in April she was no longer speaking to her brother and his wife.

Heidi Montag, Stephanie Pratt and Spencer Pratt in 2015. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

She then addressed Montag directly by citing Montag's longtime feud with former "Hills" co-star Lauren Conrad.

"Omg Heidi — I have no words for how evil you truly are — you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her)."

The cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" (L-R): Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Gunner Pratt and Spencer Pratt at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards . Paul Zimmerman / WireImage

She briefly paused her rant to thank co-star Justin Brescia (aka Justin Bobby), 37, calling him "my rock the entire series," then debunked the rumor that the pair slept together before slamming her former pal Audrina Patridge, 34.

"PS: spoiler alert ... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy ... like you dated this guy ten years ago ... you married someone else & have a child with him! And — As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! (the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me ... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!!" she hissed.

Stephanie concluded her post by telling fans, "I can’t be anything except straight up REAL."

As for Montag, she appeared to respond to her sister-in-law's rant with an Instagram message of her own.

Next to a photo of a rainbow and a tree, Montag wrote, "'Don't be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you. Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else.' 1 Thessalonians 5:15. Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. Deliver and help us Lord."