April 2, 2019, 6:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The first full-length trailer for "The Hills: New Beginnings" is finally here!

The hotly anticipated revival reunites the stars of the beloved MTV reality series, which aired from 2006 to 2010, while adding a few notable newcomers.

If this first promo is any indication, fans can expect to relive plenty of dramatic memories while creating new ones.

"Remember your first day of school? Your first kiss? Your first love?" read messages that flash across screen.

Soon, pivotal moments in "The Hills" history replay before our eyes. See Spencer propose to Heidi on the ferris wheel followed by a scene from Audrina and Justin Bobby's painful breakup.

"Now it's time to start all over again," a new message reads as viewers get a first peek at the show's stars today.

Original cast members Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port will return to star in the reboot alongside new cast members Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

Original "Hills" cast members (L-R) Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt (holding son Gunner) and Spencer Pratt reunited to share news of the reboot at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. WireImage

Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also make appearances.

Noticeably absent from the trailer are two of the biggest stars of the original series: Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, who won't be along for the ride this time around.

Cavallari currently stars in her own E! reality series, "Very Cavallari."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" premieres June 24 on MTV.