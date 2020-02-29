Hilary Duff wants Hulu to save 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Actress Hilary Duff is making a plea to Hulu through her Instagram — posting Friday night she hopes the streaming platform will pick up the rebooted “Lizzie McGuire” show from Disney Plus.

Recently, the show has put on hold after the showrunner — and original creator — Terri Minsky left the show due to creative differences, Variety reported.

Duff, who played the titular character in the original Disney Channel show from 2001 to 2004, posted a plea to social media this week, seemingly echoing Minsky's creative differences with the House of Mouse.

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her,” she wrote. “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

She added she wants the rebooted version of "Lizzie McGuire" to feel just as “authentic” as the early episodes did for fans.

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Minsky told Variety in an interview something similar, saying she was proud of the two episodes they shot and believed in their vision for the show.

“Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen,” she told Variety. “It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

If Hulu were to pick up the show, it would not be setting a new precedent. At least two other shows, “High Fidelity” starring Zoe Kravitz and “Love, Victor” starring Michael Cimino and based on “Love, Simon,” were moved to Hulu after Disney determined the content was not family-friendly enough for the platform, Variety reports.