Hilary Duff shares first look from set of new show, 'How I Met Your Father'

We’re getting our first look at the cast of “How I Met Your Father" from set and so far, no yellow umbrellas or blue French horns.

Hilary Duff shared a photo on her Instagram of her fellow cast members on set holding a script.

"Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf," she captioned her post.

Duff plays the lead character, Sophie, in the show. This version is set in modern-day New York — just as the original, nine-season CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" was. Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley and Brandon Micheal Hall are also slated to star in the spinoff.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Duff added that some of the original cast of "HIMYM" might also appear.

“But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast,” she said, adding that the script is still being changed “a little bit.”

Hulu said in an announcement that this version will show Duff’s character in the near future telling her son the story of how she met his father in a similar format to the original.

According to the show’s logline, the story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

In a post earlier this week with her fellow cast members, Duff wrote that “Excited doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

Raisa shared a carousel of photos from set as well on Tuesday.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father,” she captioned her post.

In a post announcing her casting last week, Raisa added she would continue to also star in her role as Ana Torresin “Grown-ish,” but is on “cloud 9” over her casting in the new show.

“In tears and beyond excited to be working alongside this amazing talented cast. Let’s make this show legen-wait for it… dary!!!” she wrote.