Disney announced Friday that Hilary Duff will reprise her role in a new update of "Lizzie McGuire" for the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.

A tweet from the official Disney+ account revealed: "This is what dreams are made of! @HilaryDuff is here to announce she is starring as an 'older, wiser' Lizzie in the new series! #D23Expo #DisneyPlus"

Hey now, hey now, this is REALLY what dreams are made of. 😍 @HilaryDuff IS BACK AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE in an all-new series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

The 31-year-old actress also took to Instagram to share the good news.

She wrote: "SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s."

Duff took to her Instagram Stories to share additional feelings about the announcement.

"I am beyond excited," she shared. "Honestly I have thought about what I would say for quite a few days now and I don't really have words. It's crazy. I have really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her 30s. You know? She is everybody's best friend and I can't wait to go on this next chapter with her and I hope everyone is as excited as I am."

Last year, Duff told "Entertainment Tonight" that there had "been some conversations" about rebooting the beloved Disney Channel series, which ran from 2001 to 2004.

“I love her so much,” Duff said of her celebrity-making role. "I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."