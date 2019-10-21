Hilary Duff’s career kicked off when she was just 8 years old, which was the same year that she traded in traditional school for a homeschool schedule that could fit around her stage and screen work.

But it’s only now, 24 years later, that the former (and future) “Lizzie McGuire” star feels as though she might have missed out on some important lessons along the way — for instance, elementary math.

On Sunday, the actress, singer and writer took to Instagram to share the struggle she faces when she tries to help her 7-year-old son, Luca, with his arithmetic.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“This guy with his spirit and kindness,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Luca hitting the books side-by-side. “Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed.”

Of course, as many fellow parents in the comments that followed her post pointed out, the problem might have more to do with changing educational approaches and the simple fact that her own basic math days are so far behind her.

But no matter the reason, Duff added that, “I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!”

Hopefully not too terrified. She’ll get it down in time, just as Luca will. And if she needs a pep talk to make her feel better about her parenting prowess in the meantime, she only needs to read another post she penned back in January.

"OK a few thoughts ... real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy,” the mom of two, who’d given birth to daughter Banks just three months earlier, wrote. “But I did it. And I’m proud of myself!"

That sense of pride extended beyond her own accomplishments that day.

"I'm proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN,” she raved. “All day! Everyday! You are the s---! Bad ass, super goddess, world taker oner and you deserved to be praised.”

As does she, because struggling through second grade math is just one more way this mama makes it happen for her family.