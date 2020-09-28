Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, wishes her happy birthday in loving post

Brace yourselves: Lizzie McGuire is 33!

OK, so not actually Lizzie, but the actor who portrayed her, Hilary Duff, sure is. And her husband, singer and DJ Matthew Koma, wanted to make sure the whole world knew by sharing an unusual Polaroid of his wife on Instagram:

The picture shows Duff standing next to a canopied bed, looking perhaps a little ... irritated? We can't quite read that expression. Still, it comes with a message of love: "It's this one’s birthday today and, as usual, I struggle to find words that celebrate all she is," Koma wrote. "In a global pandemic, during our first year of marriage, in a world that's becoming a heavier and more confusing place to navigate with kids in tow, there’s nobody who does it better. I love you something beyond."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma at the Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala in 2019 in Los Angeles Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Duff wrote back in the comments, "My hubby. I love you so much," while friends like "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore chimed in with emoji.

Koma, 33, and Duff wed in December 2019, seven months after he proposed. Their daughter, Banks, was born in 2018, and Duff is also mom to Luca, 8, whose dad is her ex, Mike Comrie.

Monday's post wasn't the only expression of Koma's affection in recent days. Last week he posted another Instagram photo, revealing the location of his new tattoo: Her first name, tattooed in script ... on his rear end.

You have been warned.

Happy birthday, Hilary! We hope it's strange and a lot of fun.