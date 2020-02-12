Listen to Hilary Duff and her husband's new take on 20-year-old song

It's been 20 years since Third Eye Blind hit the top 20 with "Never Let You Go," but Hilary Duff is reminding us what a fun song it was!

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star, 32, offered up a snippet of her vocals on RAC's cover of the tune, which reached as high as No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for Third Eye Blind in 2000.

"VOLUME UP! It’s a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks (dreams) he’s best friends with Stephan Jenkins," she wrote in the caption. "Instead we just cover his songs ..... @rac making all of Matthews dreams come true. Out today!!!"

Duff refers to her husband, musician and producer Matthew Koma, 32, whom she married last December. They have a daughter together, Banks Violet, 1.

"Never Let You Go" is Duff's first appearance on a single since 2016's "Little Lies."

As for Jenkins, he's the lead singer of Third Eye Blind and wrote the tune.

Jenkins' hit was given a new twist by Duff, Koma and RAC. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Koma commented on the cover in his own Instagram post, noting "One time, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it’s because I address my amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here’s a cover of @thirdeyeblind I sang with my wife @hilaryduff and our son @rac."

One note: RAC (real name André Allen Anjos) is not Koma and Duff's child!