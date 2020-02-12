Stay warm and cozy with up to 76% off on winter Steals and Deals!

Listen to Hilary Duff and her husband's new take on 20-year-old song

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are making beautiful music together!Michael Kovac / Getty Images

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

It's been 20 years since Third Eye Blind hit the top 20 with "Never Let You Go," but Hilary Duff is reminding us what a fun song it was!

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star, 32, offered up a snippet of her vocals on RAC's cover of the tune, which reached as high as No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for Third Eye Blind in 2000.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ecyKBJNHE

"VOLUME UP! It’s a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks (dreams) he’s best friends with Stephan Jenkins," she wrote in the caption. "Instead we just cover his songs ..... @rac making all of Matthews dreams come true. Out today!!!"

Duff refers to her husband, musician and producer Matthew Koma, 32, whom she married last December. They have a daughter together, Banks Violet, 1.

"Never Let You Go" is Duff's first appearance on a single since 2016's "Little Lies."

As for Jenkins, he's the lead singer of Third Eye Blind and wrote the tune.

Jenkins' hit was given a new twist by Duff, Koma and RAC.Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Koma commented on the cover in his own Instagram post, noting "One time, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it’s because I address my amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here’s a cover of @thirdeyeblind I sang with my wife @hilaryduff and our son @rac."

One note: RAC (real name André Allen Anjos) is not Koma and Duff's child!

