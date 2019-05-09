Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 5:01 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrated parenthood together when they welcomed their daughter, Banks, to the world last October, and now the duo has another celebration planned.

The parents and partners are getting married.

Koma shared two post-proposal photos on Instagram Thursday morning.

(Be sure to swipe of click through to see them both.)

"I asked my best friend to marry me..." he wrote alongside the pics.

In one shot, the singer-songwriter and Duff, both 31, smiled for the camera as she flashed her new ring — featuring what appears to be a large cushion-cut diamond solitaire. In second shot, they shared a kiss to seal the deal.

Duff posted the same pics to her own Instagram account, adding the caption, "He asked me to be his wife," along with a heart emoji.

Their wedding will be the first for Koma and the second for Duff, who shares a son, 7-year-old Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The retired NHL star and Duff divorced in 2016, after more than five years of marriage, and after that split, the actress was unsure if she'd ever take another trip down the aisle.

"I don’t feel the need to get married again," Duff explained in an interview on co-star Nico Totorella's "Love Bomb" broadcast shortly after the divorce was final.

But even then, before she and Koma began their romance, she knew it was always a possibility.

"I guess if it mattered to someone else that much, I would consider it," she said.

And after careful consideration, she said yes!