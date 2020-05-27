Hilary Duff and 'Cheaper by the Dozen' co-stars reenact roles in new video

Still kids at heart!

Hilary Duff and her co-stars from the 2003 comedy "Cheaper by the Dozen" reunited virtually to re-create some of the movie's most memorable moments — and it was all for a good cause!

Duff, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video featuring her and her co-stars Shane Kinsman, Brent Kinsman, Forrest Landis, Blake Woodruff, Morgan York, Jacob Smith, Alyson Stoner, Kevin G. Schmidt, Piper Perabo and Bonnie Hunt getting back into character and inspiring major nostalgia.

The hit comedy, a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, told the story of the Baker family, whose 12 children are left in the care of their bumbling father (Steve Martin) after the family matriarch (Hunt) leaves for a book tour.

Duff and her castmates collaborated on their video to help raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

"Best surprise ever! Thank you, Baker family, for being hunger heroes for kids! #ThankAHungerHero #WeAreFamily," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The cast of the 2003 comedy "Cheaper by the Dozen" Alamy

Earlier this month, Duff participated in an even kookier reunion with the cast of "Lizzie McGuire." The actress and her co-stars from the Disney Channel series got together virtually for a hilarious table read of the “Between a Rock and a Bra Place" episode from season one.

It's been 19 years since the daring episode first aired, but somehow Duff and co-star Lalaine (Miranda) were still able to tap into the angst and awkwardness of adolescence.

"We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us ..." Duff revealed when she shared the video with fans on Instagram.