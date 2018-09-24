Hilary Duff angrily confronts paparazzo: 'This is not OK'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hilary Duff is not going to take being stalked by paparazzi. Or stalked at all, for that matter.

In a video she posted on Instagram Sunday, the "Younger" star is confronting a man she says in the caption had been following her around all day.

"I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray (sic) for hours now," she wrote in the caption. "This is not ok."

As Duff also notes in the video, she's nine months pregnant with her second child (her first, Luca Cruz, is 6) and has the flu. That's a lot to deal with for any mom; the addition of a stranger showing up wherever you go has got to be super-stressful.

"You're like, hunting me down," she says in the video.

The photographer claims he didn't "get any photos," to which Duff says — more calmly than we might do — "I know, but I feel very uncomfortable."

As she notes, if she wasn't a well-known actress, this would be against the law, and her fans stuck up for her in the comments. As one noted, "PEOPLE need to understand that you have the right to have your private life to not everyone wants to know your business."

This isn't the first time Duff, 30, has spoken out when something bothers her; in 2017 she posted a vacation photo of herself showing off a little cellulite in the hopes of beating the tabloids at their own game. And she's not the only celebrity mom standing up for herself; both Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner have gone head-to-head with invasive photographers.

Get well soon, Hilary, and keep fighting the good fight!