Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are officially husband and wife.

"Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real," Burton wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, alongside a photo of the couple kissing on their big day.

Burton and Morgan, who met a decade ago, have long been subject to "are they or aren't they married" tabloid speculation, which is why the "One Tree Hill" actress seemed happy to finally put those rumors to rest.

"Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met Jeffrey Dean Morgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad," Burton wrote.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the Special Screening Of AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 10 at Chinese 6 Theater Hollywood on September 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

She called their secret wedding ceremony, which she said took place on Saturday, Oct. 5, "private and magical and everything I dreamed."

The couples' two children, Gus and George, were by their sides on the big day, along with an "intimate group of friends and family," Burton wrote.

The ceremony was performed by Norman Reedus, who is Morgan's "The Walking Dead" co-star and actor Jensen Ackles performed the ceremony. After the couple made their union official, they threw what Morgan described as "the party of the century."

The actor, who called himself "the luckiest man in the world," shared a photo on Instagram of the happy family of four at the reception.

"Thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt... the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more," he wrote.

While the couple already felt like they were husband and wife, Burton took the final step of adding a new last name to her Instagram account, making it Hilarie Burton Morgan.

"So yeah. I'm Mrs. Morgan," she wrote.