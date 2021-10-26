Hilarie Burton explains impact of 'One Tree Hill' co-star: 'You saved my life'

Sometimes, you don't get the chance to tell someone how much they impacted your life until years later, and Hilarie Burton just found the perfect moment to express her gratitude to one of her "One Tree Hill" co-stars.

The actor, 39, caught up with Moira Kelly, who played Karen Roe on the teen drama, during the latest episode of her podcast "The Drama Queens," and took a moment to explain how much Kelly's advice had affected the trajectory of her career.

Burton and her podcast co-hosts Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz asked Kelly, 53, if she would do anything differently if she were to star in the hit show again and the actor took a moment to reference the challenging atmosphere on set. After the show wrapped in 2012, 18 former female crew and cast members came forward in 2017 to accuse the show's creator Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct, as originally reported by People.

Kelly, who was raising her children at the time, explained that she wasn't as involved on set and didn't realize the extent of what was going on.

"There's a part of me that feels like I let you all down," she explained. "If I had been more present, I would've been more aware maybe of what was going on. I surely would've said something. I surely would've done something."

Burton was taken aback by her comment and told Kelly that she actually was a big role model for the show's female stars. She also revealed that she helped soften the blow for her when she decided to leave the show several seasons before it officially ended.

"In (my) last episode of the show, everyone in my world was telling me 'You can't leave, you can't leave,'" she explained and recalled a moment while filming her last episode.

"I was in my hospital gown sitting in the lobby of the hospital because (my character) Peyton was strapped to a table and you came and you sat next to me and you started off by just joking and you were like 'What's going on?' and I was like "I don't know what to do' and you said 'Run.'"

Burton said she's wanted to tell Kelly this story for years and recalled one part of their conversation that's stuck with her throughout the years.

"You said to me 'There's so many chapters in life and this is just one' and you were the only person that gave me permission to go," she said. "I so valued your opinion of me and of our business and the way you prioritized your family over work. And that's what I wanted, what you had is what I wanted. So you didn't have to say anything because you lived it and we could just see it."

Burton, Bush and Lenz reflected on their chat with Kelly after the fact and Burton said she owes the actor a great deal of gratitude.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know that you saved my life.’ I don’t know what would have happened to me if I stayed. I met my husband. My son exists because Moira Kelly told me to run and so I did,” she shared. “I just think about how different my life would be if she wasn’t that one person to give me permission to just go.”