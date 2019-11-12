In an emotional post Monday night with her youngest daughter Carmen, Hilaria Baldwin announced she had miscarried.

She had been four months pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child together.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”

In the video post, Carmen sweetly gives her mother kisses as she comforts her.

“Thank you for saying you’re sorry,” Baldwin, 35, says to her 6-year-old in the video. “Mommy’s sad.”

Baldwin said she was shocked to lose the pregnancy and found out Monday during a routine appointment.

“I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” she wrote. “I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

She wrote they will try again to have another baby to give her daughter Carmen a little sister.

This is the second miscarriage Baldwin has experience in 2019. This past spring, the fitness expert and author, opened up about losing her unborn child to TODAY, saying she hoped talking about it would help others.

"This is something that has not been easy, and I understand it. I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something so many people deal with, and as women we're trained to deal with it silently,” she said at the time. “I don't think we have to live with such fear."

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin and their kids on the red carpet during Hamptons International Film Festival 2018. Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012. They have four biological children together — Romeo, 1; Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 4; and Carmen, 6. Baldwin also has an older daughter — 22-year-old Ireland — with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.