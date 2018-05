share tweet pin email

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the mother who accepted her late daughter's diploma on her behalf after she was killed by a gunman in a Waffle House, the hazardous drive home for one man whose 18,000 bees got loose in his car, the sneaky dog who thinks she can outsmart her human by hiding behind a flower pot, and the golf shot caught on camera that is sure to make you jump the first time you watch it.