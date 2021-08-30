HGTV star's husband dies after motorcycle accident: 'An eternally broken heart﻿'

HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton is mourning the death of her husband, Marcus.

Hamilton, who was crowned the champion of "Design Star: Next Gen" in March, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Sunday on Instagram, revealing that he'd died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident the day before.

"To my extended Internet family," Hamilton's post began. "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.

"I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe," she continued. "I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

Hamilton went on to say she was too stunned to know what to do next for her and the couple's son, Davin. "I can’t bring myself to figure out Davin’s and my next step, because there shouldn’t be a need for one," she wrote.

"But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build," she added. "They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

The Memphis-based designer concluded her post by sharing her gratitude to her friends and social media followers.

"Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps," she wrote.

Hamilton frequently shared photos on Instagram showing her and Marcus together. In a post last May, the designer joyfully celebrated the pair's upcoming 15th wedding anniversary.

Next to two photos of the couple embracing in their kitchen, she wrote, "Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that’s ever happened to me! We’re coming up on our 15th year together and 10th year of marriage and I can’t wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!!"

"I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It’s going to be epic!!!! 🙌🏾 💍 👫🏾" she added.