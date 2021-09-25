HGTV star Erin Napier is celebrating her "Hometown" co-star/husband Ben's birthday.

Friday, Erin Napier shared a sweet collection of throwback photos, including several of the two of them together many years ago.

"We’ve spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together, and I’m thankful for every one of them, that we had the luck of growing up together," she wrote. "Your girls all love you more than pancakes and Elvis. Happy birthday, Big Ben."

The two welcomed their second child, Mae Napier, on May 28. They're also parents to 3-year-old Helen.

Ben Napier also posted in celebration of his birthday on Friday. He was sure to thank his little girls and their mom.

"The absolute best birthday present every year is my girls, and this year I got another one," he captioned the family photo. "Thanks to Helen, Mae, and @erinapier for letting me be daddy."

In June, Erin Napier, 36, opened up about what she thinks helps make their marriage work.

“If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” she said in an Instagram post. “And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are.”

“A reminder for those spouses: tell them often — ‘thank you for everything you do for us.’ And MEAN IT.”

The renovation experts, who met in college, will celebrate their 13-year wedding anniversary in November. The two told People last year that they'd each noticed each other initially from a distance on the campus of Jones Junior College in Mississippi.

“He was like a celebrity crush to me,” Erin Napier told People. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

Ben Napier added that he had noticed Erin the first week of school, walking across the student union with her trademark pixie haircut.

"I didn’t know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it," he added.

Eventually, a yearbook photo shoot brought the two together and the rest is history.

“Six days later we decided we would get married,” Erin Napier said. “And that was that.”