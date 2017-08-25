Here's why Shania Twain name-dropped Brad Pitt in 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

share tweet pin email

Brad Pitt is one impressive specimen! And Shania Twain is one super-impressive singer!

So when the two came together (sort of) in her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much," you'd think it would have been all about being impressive together somehow.

Youtube / Getty Images Shania Twain and Brad Pitt, back in the days when he didn't impress her much.

Alas, that was not the case. During the song, Twain rattles off a list of things guys do or have to be to seem impressive, and one of them is the actor's name. She sings: "OK, so you're Brad Pitt/That don't impress me much/So you got the looks but have you got the touch/Don't get me wrong, yeah I think you're all right/But that won't keep me warm in the middle of the night."

So what did Brad Pitt ever do to fail to impress Shania Twain?

Nothing, as it turns out. As Twain, 51, explained to Billboard magazine, his name was just a convenient one to toss in there, since he was in the headlines at the time.

"I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies," she said. "I was writing this album and there was a scandal of (Pitt) and Gwyneth (Paltrow) where there was naked photos of him."

Pitt and Paltrow dated from 1994-97 and were once engaged. Pitt sued Playgirl for publishing the paparazzi photos and won.

Twain, who is set to release her fifth studio album on September 29, elaborated: "This was like all the rage. I just thought 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."

So now you know!

