Denise Richards explains why 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' is on hiatus

Just as the drama was starting to rev up, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is on hiatus due to the pandemic. Denise Richards explained why the show is not releasing new episodes until July 8, while appearing on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" this week.

"I think that we're on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID," Richards, 49, said. "We just recently started doing them where we're filming ourselves basically. We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask ... so we got behind for that. So I think that's part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus. We gotta catch up with the episodes."

Richards also opened up about her experience becoming a reality star.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I went in very naïve, I think, the very first season," she said. "I want to be myself, because some people do know of me and I didn't want to play a character, otherwise let's call it scripted. So I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens happens, and just react how I really would."

In August 2018, Richards announced that she was joining the Bravo reality series for the show's ninth season, which premiered on Feb. 12, 2019.

"My first season I had a great time getting to know all the women, and it was fun to be able to — you know, we get to go to fabulous restaurants and trips, and I had fun with them, and I genuinely formed some great friendships."

But when it comes to the current season, the "Bold and the Beautiful" star revealed it's "been very different for me."

"It's been a different experience," she said, adding with a giggle, "But, you know, people are watching, so that's good."

And even though the show's premiere alluded to a rumor that Richards ditched filming because the drama got too heated, she clarified that she never quit filming.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Beverly Hills -- "The Crown Isn't So Heavy" Episode 1001 -- Pictured: Denise Richards Bravo

"We wrapped in December. I missed two parties ... towards the end, so I didn't stop filming and I actually think I filmed something on FaceTime for one of the parties," the mom of three explained. "The other party I did not go to, so I didn't stop filming. We wrapped for the season and then we do all our confessionals and everything."

"If it airs the way it was shot, then people will see what happened."