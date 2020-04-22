Here's why Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are quarantining together

It’s one of the quirkier questions people have asked during the coronavirus pandemic: Why are exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis quarantining together?

The movie stars are holed up with their three daughters in Hailey, Idaho, where they raised their girls, while Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, remains in Los Angeles with their two daughters.

One of Willis and Moore’s children is now shedding some light on how the situation played out.

“It’s actually been really cool,” Scout Willis told the "Dopey" podcast. “My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters ... but my younger sister, who is about to be 7 years old, (was) at a park, had never gotten the talk about not (playing) with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it, and poked her foot.”

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Willis said it became a medical necessity for Heming Willis to stay back in Los Angeles.

“So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in L.A with my little sisters,” she said.

Willis and Heming Willis, who married in 2009, have two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. In addition to Scout, 28, Willis and Moore are parents to Rumer, 31, and Tallulah, 26.

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, were married from 1987 until they divorced in 2000.

Moore and Tallulah have frequently posted photos on Instagram cluing people into what’s going on with their family while quarantining.

When Tallulah posted a photo of her parents wearing matching pajamas earlier this month, Heming Willis commented on it.

"Not many can pull that color off! Lookin good squad," she wrote.

While many people may think it’d be odd to be quarantined with your divorced parents, Scout just shrugs it all off.

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f--- weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” she said.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” she said. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute.”

“It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them,” she said.