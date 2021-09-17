Here's where to watch all the Emmy-nominated shows

The past year has been tremendous for television across all genres. From the halls of AFC Richmond to a galaxy far, far away, we're witnessing a diversity of programming like never before. And due to both the pandemic and the ever-quickening rise of streaming services, it's never been easier to consume your favorite shows or discover new ones. With the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards airing on Sunday, we've put together a comprehensive list of the nominees and where you can watch them.

Nominees for Best Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

Where to watch "Black-ish": ABC

Family man Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) leads a charmed life, but starts to worry that his and his family's seemingly perfect existence has lead to too much assimilation; with help from his father (Laurence Fishburne), he sets out to create a sense of ethnic identity for himself, his wife Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their kids that will allow them to embrace who they are and where they come from.

"Cobra Kai"

Where to watch "Cobra Kai": Netflix, YouTube

The "Karate Kid" saga continues! Thirty four years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) re-opens the Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the process.

"Emily In Paris"

Where to watch "Emily In Paris": Netflix

A marketing executive from Chicago (Lily Collins) is hired by a firm in Paris, so that she can provide them with an "American perspective" on their ideas.

"PEN15"

Where to watch "PEN15": Hulu

Comedians Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star as middle school versions of themselves in the year 2000, re-creating all of the joys and terrors that come with pre-teen life. Sometimes, what starts as the best day ever can flip on a dime, and this unflinching series sets out to look at middle school as it really happened.

"Hacks"

Where to watch "Hacks": HBO Max

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is a legendary Las Vegas comic who begins to mentor an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder).

"Ted Lasso"

Where to watch "Ted Lasso": Apple TV+

A small-time American football coach named Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired by fictional English Premier League club AFC Richmond to serve as the team's new manager, despite his lack of experience coaching soccer. Little does he know that owner, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), has a very specific vision for the club's future.

"The Flight Attendant"

Where to watch "The Flight Attendant": HBO Max

Based on the 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian, Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassandra Bowen, a young flight attendant whose life is forever changed after a wild night out in Bangkok yields disastrous consequences.

"The Kominsky Method"

Where to watch "The Kominsky Method": Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

Aging acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and his manager Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) keep each other laughing as they navigate their later years in the city of Los Angeles, and all the curveballs that life throws at them along the way.

Nominees for Best Drama Series

"Bridgerton"

Where to watch "Bridgerton": Netflix

During the Regency era of English history, the siblings of the noble Bridgerton and Featherington families attempt to find love under the intense scrutiny of the upper class, including the queen herself.

"Lovecraft Country"

Where to watch "Lovecraft Country": HBO Max

A continuation of the 2016 science fiction novel by Matt Ruff, "Lovecraft Country" stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black, a veteran of the Korean War who struggles to reckon with the way that he and his family are treated in their own country during the Jim Crow era. When he learns that his father has gone missing, he will soon discover that some horrors go beyond the realm of man.

"Pose"

Where to watch "Pose": Netflix

Set in 1980s New York City, "Pose" shines a light on the era's drag ball culture scene, especially in the African-American and Latino LGBTQ communities. Contrasted with other elements of society at the time, such as the downtown literary scene and the rise of "yuppie" culture, the series paints a picture of a diverse metropolis that is ever-changing and constantly at the forefront of the new.

"The Boys"

Where to watch "The Boys": Amazon Prime Video

In a world full of superheroes who don't always use their powers for good, a young man (Jack Quaid) swears revenge when one such "hero" causes the death of his girlfriend. Teaming up with "The Boys" to take the heroes down (Karl Urban, Jessie Usher, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara), the group sets their sights on Vought Corporation, the biggest sponsor of supers in the world.

"The Crown"

Where to watch "The Crown": Netflix

This Netflix drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II of England. The series begins with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries are revealed that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Where to watch "The Handmaid's Tale": Hulu

Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, "The Handmaid's Tale" is set in the far future society of Gilead, a totalitarian regime located in what was once the United States. Gilead's rulers view women as property of the state, and most are put into the service of men. But one woman, Offred (Elisabeth Moss), is determined to survive this cruel world and reunite with the daughter that was taken from her.

"The Mandalorian"

Where to watch "The Mandalorian": Disney+

Return to a galaxy far, far away for the story of a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) who operates in the far corners of the Outer Rim, away from anything having to do with the Jedi, or the Empire. But when complications arise during a seemingly straightforward bounty, the Mandalorian will have to weigh what's important to him and who he's working for against his own moral code.

"This Is Us"

Where to watch "This Is Us": Peacock, NBC

A group of several strangers find that their lives intertwine in unexpected ways. From a family man and his pregnant wife to a television actor and a businessman, these seemingly unrelated people will find that they have more in common than any of them once thought.

Nominees for Best Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You"

Where to watch "I May Destroy You": HBO Max

Michaela Coel stars as Arabella, a young British writer based in London whose life is forever changed after she is sexually assaulted, forcing her to reassess her entire life and the people she chooses to surround herself with.

"Mare of Easttown"

Where to watch "Mare of Easttown": HBO Max

Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) is a police investigator operating out of Easttown, Pennsylvania. When asked to help find the perpetrator of a series of brutal murders in town, Mare begins to suspect those around her while trying to keep her own life from crumbling.

"The Queen's Gambit"

Where to watch "The Queen's Gambit": Netflix

During the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon struggles to overcome addiction and the outside world's perceptions of her to become the greatest player the world has ever seen.

"The Underground Railroad"

Where to watch "The Underground Railroad": Amazon Prime Video

Set in the Southern United States in the 1800s, this miniseries follows as Cora, a former slave who has escaped her plantation in Georgia and seeks to follow the Underground Railroad to freedom, all the while being hunted by a notorious slave-catcher.

"WandaVision"

Where to watch "WandaVision": Disney+

After the events of "Avengers: Endgame", super-powered beings Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live idealized suburban lives in the town of Westview. But the paradise isn't all that it seems, and soon Vision begins to grow suspicious of its origins.