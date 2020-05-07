Here's what Courteney Cox thinks after binge-watching 'Friends'

Turns out, Courteney Cox is actually a fan of "Friends"!

The 55-year-old actress talked to Ellen DeGeneres about what she has been doing while in quarantine, and one of the ways she is killing the time is by binge-watching the show that made her famous.

Why? She doesn't really remember it.

"It's really sad. I don't remember," she confessed. "My memory is not great when it comes to fun times. I only remember pain."

So what are her first thoughts?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"It's really good, it turns out," she shared. "The Thanksgiving episodes are my favorite."

While she's only on the first season, she said she loves the Thanksgiving episode with the flashback (in season five) because she got to play younger Monica.

"I loved playing overweight Monica," she shared. "I felt so free. I could dance, and just dance and have no problem at all."

Cox also discussed the "Friends" reunion that was pushed back due to the pandemic.

"We were supposed to do the show at the middle of March and now we don't know when we are doing it," she explained.

But the cast have joined the All In call-to-action, by giving fans the opportunity to donate crucial funds to frontline workers while entering to win a chance to attend the HBO Max reunion special when it films.

"We have raised a lot of money so far and you can still apply," she said. "It is going to be the third time that we all have all been in the same room at the same time in the last 15 years."

Cox promised that it is going to be a lot more than just the cast being in the same room. "We are going to be doing some fun stuff and reminiscing," she said.

She also promised to actually finish the next nine seasons of the iconic sitcom before filming the reunion, so maybe she can actually reminisce with the rest of the cast this time.