Feb. 26, 2019, 3:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

Even if you’re only a casual viewer of “The Bachelor,” you’re likely aware that its current leading man, Colton Underwood, is a virgin. The show has played up that fact from the moment it cast the former NFL player as its latest star — so much so that Underwood himself said after the season premiere that it is “overplayed.”

How does former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno feel about the way his virginity has been handled by producers?

“Colton knew, signing up as the Bachelor, what his storyline was going to be,” Fedotowsky-Manno, who has been sharing her honest opinions on the ongoing season on her website, told TODAY. “The producers probably definitely prompted a lot of the girls to make comments about his virginity when they came out of the limo, talk about it during their interviews.

“And I don’t think it should be the main focus of the show. The focus of the show should be who he is. But then again, I think that the producers know what they’re doing. They are smart. There’s a reason the show has been on for a gazillion years.”

Fedotowsky-Manno says the fact that Colton Underwood is a virgin is "fascinating" to many viewers. Getty Images

Fedotowsky-Manno understands why the producers would put so much emphasis on Underwood’s virginity.

“People are fascinated by a guy, as handsome as he is, who was a football player, being a virgin. It’s fascinating! We don’t see that very often,” she said.

Only three women remain in the competition. What advice does she have for Underwood heading into the homestretch?

“I think right now the only thing he can do for the remainder of the season and after the season airs is just be with someone if he loves them and if it’s not working, walk away,” she said. “Because I think what a lot of people do after the show is they stay in relationships that aren’t good for many reasons. One, because they can make money off of it. Two … when you are on ‘The Bachelor’ that desire to make (a relationship) work is, like, tenfold because millions of people all around the country want you to make it work. So you feel pressure from them and from yourself.”

And what about the women who won’t get the final rose? There’s always the chance of being named the next Bachelorette. Fedotowsky-Manno sees a few candidates among this season’s “Bachelor” cast.

“If Cassie wasn’t on another reality show I would love her as the Bachelorette, but because she was on another reality show I don’t think she should be,” Fedotowsky-Manno said, before adding that Hannah B. might be her top choice.

“I think she’s really sweet and can be great,” she said. “Or Caelynn. I think she is very sweet and beautiful and I think she would make a great Bachelorette.”

Fedotowsky-Manno, a spokesperson for Puffs Plus Lotion, also chatted with TODAY about her family life, offering tips on how to make kids feel comfortable when they catch a cold this winter.

Fedotowsky-Manno and husband Kevin Manno have two children. Getty Images

The mom of two says when her 2-year-old daughter, Molly, is sick, she’ll give her warm baths — giving her extra toys so Molly will stay in the tub longer — and provide her with warm milk before bedtime.

The Hallmark Channel personality also gets creative to ensure both Molly and 9-month-old son Riley keep their hands clean and healthy.

“The little soap dispenser in (Molly’s) room actually has her photo on it and, like, little stickers. And you can put your kids’ favorite cartoon character on it,” Fedotowsky-Manno said. “So that way Molly gets really excited about washing her hands because she knows it’s her soap and she uses it — and Riley actually has his own soap with his picture on it.”

Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband, Kevin Manno, welcomed Riley last May. Since then, Molly has really taken to her role as a big sister.

“My daughter tells my son, Riley, probably 30 times a day how much she loves him. She’s just like, ‘I love you, baby brother. I love you, Riley,’” she shared. “And everyone told me that they were going to fight — and I’m sure that will come — but that she was going to be jealous and that’s just never come. She’s just the best big sister and loves every single little minute with him.”

Motherhood has felt a little differently to Fedotowsky-Manno since Riley’s arrival.

“With Molly, people would always say to me, oh, gosh, time flies. And the first year of my daughter’s life went by and I was like, this is the longest year of my life. What are people talking about? (laughs) But now with Riley … I cannot believe it. I just had him yesterday, what’s going on?”