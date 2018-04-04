Here's the 'Sex and the City' scene that left Cynthia Nixon 'devastated'

share tweet pin email

After 94 television episodes and two films in the franchise, "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon and the women she shared the screen with have plenty of fond memories to look back on.

But there's one scene in particular that Nixon wishes she could forget.

James Devaney / WireImage Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of "Sex In The City: The Movie" in New York City.

The New York gubernatorial candidate paid a visit to "The Wendy Williams Show" Wednesday and opened up about the disappointing moment from 2008's "Sex and the City: The Movie."

Nixon recalled that during the film's London premiere, the audience erupted in applause during the big — as in Mr. Big — scene, in which Chis Noth's character presents bride-to-be Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) with a walk-in closet you could practically drive into.

"I was a little devastated," Nixon said about the scene and the reaction it earned. "It seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves."

So for Nixon, who played lawyer Miranda Hobbes, seeing a testament to excess earn raves from the crowd left her feeling anything but enthusiastic about it all.

"To me, to have this be a climax of the film — that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about the show, is it?' ‘Cause that’s not what we were making it for."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Here's what Kyle MacLachlan remembers about working with the other 'Sex and the City' boyfriends Play Video - 3:16 Here's what Kyle MacLachlan remembers about working with the other 'Sex and the City' boyfriends Play Video - 3:16

But don't get the wrong idea. While she was devastated about the scene itself, she's not immune to the appeal of the stuff Carrie would fill that closet with eventually.

“We love the clothes!" she added. "I’m not saying we don’t love the clothes."

She just loves the true heart of the story even more.