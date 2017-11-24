Here's how your favorite celebrities spent Thanksgiving

share tweet pin email

Thanksgiving has come and gone and if you're still feeling full from your turkey day feast and want to relive all its glory, we feel you.

Stars filled social media with photos and videos of their celebrations. From big family gatherings to time in the kitchen, here's how your favorite celebrities were spending the day.

Kelly Clarkson shared a cute photo of her, husband Brandon Blackstock, daughter River Rose, son Remy and stepdaughter Savannah wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving.

Country star Jessie James Decker let fans have an inside look into feast prep time at her home. From setting the table ahead of the festivities to making chocolate cream pie (yum!), this soon-to-be mom of three certainly had her hands full.

Setting the table for tomorrow!! So excited!!!!!!! I love Thanksgiving 🍁🍁🍁 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Making chocolate cream pie as this little boy kicks! Maybe he's a chocolate lover like his mama!! Happy thanksgiving y'all!!!! A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Britney Spears spent the day feasting with her sons, Sean and Jayden James. Their table was filled with all of the delicious turkey trimmings.

My favorite boys at my house for Thanksgiving!!!! 🦃🦃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who were spending Thanksgiving with their families, went for a turkey-day bike ride. Rodriguez also posted a photo of their table, which was decorated beautifully. Was that an A-Rod or J.Lo creation?

Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm 🚴‍♂️ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

It was a family affair for Cindy Crawford, who spent the day with her husband Rande Gerber and kids Kaia and Presley. She posted a photo after their feast, writing, "That's a wrap."

Justin Timberlake tried his hand at torching a tasty-looking pumpkin meringue pie. As Timberlake said, it's "Thanksgiving dad life."

Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. 🔥🔥🔥 @justintimberlake A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Jessica Biel also shared a photo of all the yummy pies they had at their feast. Let's just say we wouldn't mind being invited next year with that dessert spread.

One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving! A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Candace Cameron Bure spent the day with family and shared a photo of her Thanksgiving crew to celebrate. Look-alike daughter Natasha Bure was front and center.

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

John Legend shared an adorable photo of Luna playing in the leaves in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. It's been a big week for Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen as they announced she is pregnant with their second child.

Happy Thanksgiving!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Drew Barrymore spent the day with her daughters and taught them the importance of giving thanks to all. She shared a snap of her daughter Olive delivering a pie to All Souls Church.

Olive delivering a pie at “all souls church”. Give. Thanks. Thank you to those who even let us give. #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

After that, it was playtime for daughter Frankie, who was seen dressed up and busy with her dollhouse.

Happpy thanksgiving A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr. looked like they had a successful day of feasting. Gellar shared a selfie of her and her husband of 15 years as they were in a "turkey coma."

At this moment, our full bellies are grateful that #thanksgiving is only once a year. #turkeycoma A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Gwen Stefani spent the day with her mom, dad and siblings. She captioned her photo, "#sograteful."

Family #sograteful gx #happythanksgiving A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

For Neil Patrick Harris, the day wasn't complete without a ride on the subway with his "top two" reasons to be thankful.

Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for - these are my top two. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Gabrielle Union wished fans a happy Thanksgiving by sharing a video of her and TODAY's very own Hoda dancing with red wine, of course.

When ya aunties get on that sauce... #HappyThanksgiving #SirMixAlotIsPerfectForTheHolidays 🍷🦃🍽💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 @hodakotb ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:36am PST

She then shared a photo of her and husband Dwyane Wade in their comfiest clothes. "No Thanksgiving Thanksgiving," wrote Union. So, did they have a feast or not? That's our question.

Black Girl Magic x Uggs= No Thanksgiving Thanksgiving @dwyanewade ❤ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Sofia Vergara had quite the festive celebration. The "Modern Family" star shared a cute snap of her wearing a pie hat and husband Joe Manganiello wearing a turkey hat.

🦃 @joemanganiello A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

She made sure the rest of her guests were in the Thanksgiving spirit with themed hats for all.

Turkey A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

And after all that eating, it was time for a dance party.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Looks like everyone had a busy day celebrating with family and friends. We hope your day was spent with loved ones, too!